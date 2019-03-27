Razey, Charles 75, of Wichita, KS passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Robert Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., March 29, 2019 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home in Wellington www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019