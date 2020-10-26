Charles Rexford (Chuck) Sawyer

December 28, 1941 - October 23, 2020

Haysville, Kansas - Charles R. Sawyer, 78, passed peacefully at home on October 23, 2020.

Charles was born December 28, 1941 to Margaret and Charlie Sawyer in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Charles wore many hats in his lifetime. He retired a proud veteran of the US Air Force Security Police. He served his country as a Special Deputy U.S. Sky Marshall, he was on the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team, as well as serving as a Technical Sergeant in the Air Force. His military career spanned 20 years, followed by 16 years as a mail handler at the US Postal Service.

He had a love for woodworking, karaoke, arrowhead hunting, playing bluegrass music on his guitar, hand-crafting and forging renaissance era armor, eating exotic foods, cruising, traveling the world, and spending time with his family. He never stopped learning and sharing information.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Zola Maxine Sawyer, and his six children: Rosie, Gary, Steve, Bo, Charles II, and daughter Charlene who resides in England. He is also survived by his siblings Ray, Doug, Sam, Suzy and Debbie. He had thirteen grandchildren, numerous great grand children and adopted family members. Charles was preceded In death by his parents, sister Naomi and grandson Chris.

He was a leader, a father, a grandfather, a son, a brother, a countryman, a veteran, a friend. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services (Celebration of Life) will be held at Old Mission Mortuary and are pending.





