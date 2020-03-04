Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Fred" Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GREEN FOREST, AR-Reynolds, Charles "Fred" 75, of Green Forest, AR and Canon City, CO, loving husband, father, Papa Fred died Thursday, February 27th, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was born in Pyote, TX on October 30, 1944, and worked at a molybdenum mine in Climax, CO, Escod Industries in Canon City, and a black jack dealer in Cripple Creek, CO. He enjoyed quilting, jigsaw puzzles, and building their home in Arkansas. Preceded in death by his father, Al, and a son, Freddy. Survived by his wife, Joanne (Bergkamp-Enslow), of eighteen years, his mother, Clare, his sister, Aquina, his children, Ted, Aquina, Luke, Noah and Alexis. Fred has 23 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids. Visitation with family at the Resurrection Chapel on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 am, followed by memorial service, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery (1640 N Maize Rd Wichita KS). Memorial established for the family wishes through the funeral home. Wulf-Ast Mortuaries - Colwich

