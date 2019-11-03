Charles S. "Rocky" Mills

AUGUSTA-Mills, Charles S. "Rocky" 86, Retired law enforcement officer and Proud U.S. Navy veteran passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Rocky was preceded by his parents, Benjamin and Sally Mills; daughter, Deborah Mills; and 16 siblings. Rocky is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine; daughter, Jennifer (Kenny) Baker; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Central Baptist Church of Augusta, 7421 SW Church Road in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
