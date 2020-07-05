1/1
Charles "Mike" Sellers
Sellers, Charles "Mike" 76, passed away June 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Tuesday at Broadway Mortuary with a visitation taking place one hour prior. He was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Mary Sellers; sister, Sharon Fredrickson; and nephew, Kirk Hunt. Survivors include sister, Barbara (Ivan) Hunt; brother, Jim (Susan) Sellers; nieces and nephews, Brian Hunt, Daniel Hunt, Mark Fredrickson, Roger Fredrickson, Eric Fredrickson, Amanda Dixon, Nicole Manbeck, James Sellers, and William Sellers; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:30 AM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
