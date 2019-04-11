Charles T. Todd

Todd, Charles T. 90, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Lottie Frances Todd; parents, Homer and Rose Todd; brother, Homer; and sister, Mary. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Todd; sons, Paul Todd (Gloria), Gary Todd (Sheryl), and Brian Todd (Janice); stepsons, Robert Downen (Holly) and Troy Downen (Cathy); stepdaughter, Gail O'Connor; sister, Leola Newman; grandchildren, Landon, Kayla, Devon, Zachary, and Elizabeth; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation hours will be held from 2 pm-8 pm, Friday, April 12, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10 am, Saturday, April 13, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka. Memorials to: Immanuel Baptist Church and The Salvation Army. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019
