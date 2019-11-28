AUGUSTA-Titsworth, Charles "Charlie" 88, passed away Mon., Nov. 25, 2019. Visitation Sunday 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and service 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, all at First Baptist Church, Augusta. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Charlie was born in Fairview, OK on September 21, 1931, to the late Ruth Edith (Alexander) and John Charles "JC" Titsworth. He was well-known throughout the Wichita area aviation industry and as an avid outdoor sportsman. In June 1954, he married Phyllis "Phid" (Murrey) Titsworth and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia and brother, Talma. He is survived by: daughter, Michelle Roberts (Lyn); son, Darrin, all of Augusta, KS; sister, Sharon Hanes of San Jose, CA; grandchildren, Amber Wagoner, Heath Wagoner, Courtney Hummel, and Mason Roberts; and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Fishing Has No Boundaries - Wheatland Chapter, P.O. Box 188, Towanda, KS 67144 or Phoenix Hospice, 3450 N Rock Rd Building 200 Suite 213, Wichita, KS 67226.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019