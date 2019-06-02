Charles V. "Chuck" Vincent

Notice
Vincent, Charles V. "Chuck" 74, retired from Learjet as a Lead Sheet Metal Mechanic after 30 years of service, passed away May 30, 2019. Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Frances (Hix) Vincent; sister, Cora Moffett, infant brother, James R. Collins; and grandsons, Christopher Edgar and Anthony R. Stiles. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Naomi Lee (Burns) Vincent; daughters, Kelly (David) Penka and Lisa (John) Atherton; sons, Kory (Sandy) Stiles, Charles G. Vincent, Eddie Vincent, and Anthony Stiles; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Melba (Larry) Houart, Mary (John) Hernandez, Jonnie (Gene) Baker-Sumrall; and brother, James A. (Kaye) Woomack. An open viewing will be held from 1-7 p.m. Tues. June 4, 2019, with family receiving at 5 p.m., and funeral service 3 p.m. Wed. June 5, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. Full obituary online at resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019
