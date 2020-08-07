MESA, AZ-Rennaker, Charles Vernon was born 12 March 1930, in El Dorado, Kansas and passed away 20 July 2020 at his home in Mesa, Arizona. Within 6 years of his birth the family moved to Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvia Mae (Napier) and Vernon LeRoy Rennaker; a younger brother Donald Gene; a brother-in-law Thomas D. Creel and sister-in-law Norma Jean Branom. At his graduation from North High School in 1948, he was already involved with vehicles, intrigued with Ham Radio and planning to join the Naval Reserve. In 1950, as the Korean War progressed he was notified to put his affairs in order, pack his sea bag, when the ship was activated he would be given 24 hours to report for duty. At Thanksgiving he decided to marry at Christmas. His ship had not been activated when war ended in July 1953. Electronics were involved in all jobs thru out the work years, but a vehicle was usually parked nearby he was working on. He always found friends to swap chores with. In their 70 years together, he and Marge travel all 48 lower states; tracing family history; made changes in houses-KS, AZ, and IN; participate in many sports and enjoyed their family activities. He made alone time with son and twin daughters. For himself-Optimist Club, YMCA, Wilderness Walkers, church chores. He loved to share his knowledge with others. If he could find written instructions he could build it, repair it, or explain how it worked. Margaret and he took their only train rides together in December 2010 to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary with their original Best Man-Eldon Vaughn Nelson and Maid of Honor-Mary Alice Trissal (Raux) on the 23rd at Bethany Methodist Church in Wichita, KS. He is survived by his wife Margaret Ruth (Kisner-Creel) whom he married 23 Dec. 1950; by a son Robert Randolph and twin daughters Margaret Cathleen Price and Mary Christine McElfresh (Nicholas); 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; by sisters-in-law Doris Kay Rennaker, Barbara Shirley (William), Kathy Elliot (Wayne), Doris Jo Creel and brother-in-law Cecil C. Kisner Jr. There are many cousins, nieces and nephews he came to know thru all the genealogy and family history trips.



