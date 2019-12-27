ROSE HILL-Wade, Charles 80, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Visitation: Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family greeting friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita. Charlie wanted Linda to be sure to invite all of his friends to attend his service. He was preceded in death by his father, Abe Wade; mother, Sabie Wade; sister, Pauline Ward. Charlie is survived by his wife, Linda Wade; three daughters, Debbie Wade, Carla Wade, and Sheri Wade; stepson, Tom Joe (Kelly); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Heartland Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205 or Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019