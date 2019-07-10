Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Wayland "Charlie" Gregg. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TOWANDA-Gregg, Charles Wayland "Charlie" 77, passed away July 6, 2019. Charlie was born in Grainton, NE on April 16, 1942 to Chester and Mabel Gregg. His siblings are Keith, Jack (Joyce), Judy, and Doug (Cynthia) Gregg. He married Martha Boyd in 1980 and is the father of Brenda (Phil) Freeman, Andrea (Scott) Rice, Debra (Chris) Draus, and Will James Gregg; and the grandfather of Bryce (Megan) and Breanna Tretter, Emma and Olivia Rice, and Garrett and Julia Draus. Charlie retired from Continental Can Company where he traveled to Kuwait, Germany, and Russia while working with the international division. He was an avid golfer, winning the El Dorado city tournament in 1999, and also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and his family. He was loved very much by all of them and will be dearly missed. In honor of his love for the game memorials may be made to the First Tee of Greater Wichita, P.O. Box 285, Andover, KS 67002 in order to encourage and support young golfers. There will be no service, but condolences may be shared at

