ANDALE Peltzer, Charles "Chuck" William Peacefully entered Eternal Life on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born to Joe and Pauline (Knoblauch) Peltzer on March 7, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas. Chuck served in the United States Army and was a maintenance worker for Lear Jet, as well as farming in his younger years. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Rose (Gegen) Peltzer; children, Jason ( Jill) Peltzer, Jerod Peltzer, Jackie (Jarod) Eck, Jordan (Angie) Peltzer and Jessica (Jake) Eck; siblings, Mary (Joe) Bruggeman, Paula (Frank) Mohr, Cindy (Jim) Molitor, Joey Peltzer, Gretchen (Mike) Stanhope and Mark (Julia) Peltzer; 24 grandchildren who were the joy of his life. Rosary will be on Dec. 9, at 7:00 pm with Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:00 am, both held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 318 Rush Ave, Andale, KS with Burial to follow after the service. Memorial may be sent to Mt. Vernon St Rose Building Fund or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. To share an online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019