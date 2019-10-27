Thomas, Charley II Charley passed away on October 7, 2019 with family at his bedside. He was born on September 1, 1946 in Wichita, Ks. He was a Navy Hospital Corpsman and Retired Nurse in Wichita. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Vera Hinkle; wife of 48 years, Sharron Thomas; his brother, Lewis (Kim) Thomas; sons, Chuck (Donna), Dusty, Chris; and daughter, Shyann Thomas; and 5 grandchildren, all of Wichita. Memorial services will be held at Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita, KS 67212 on November 2 at 2 p.m. His sense of humor will live on through his family. www.bakerfhwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019