Harvey, Charline Age 96, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Charline was born August 10, 1923. Charline is preceded in death by her husband, Hank Harvey; parents, Aaron and Cora Gallegos; and siblings, Jack Gallegos, Lloyd Gallegos, and Viola. Charline is survived by her 5 children; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 cousins; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020, with a visitation taking place one-hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
