Charline Harvey (1923 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charline Harvey.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Harvey, Charline Age 96, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Charline was born August 10, 1923. Charline is preceded in death by her husband, Hank Harvey; parents, Aaron and Cora Gallegos; and siblings, Jack Gallegos, Lloyd Gallegos, and Viola. Charline is survived by her 5 children; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 cousins; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020, with a visitation taking place one-hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon