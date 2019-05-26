Allen, Charlotte A. 84, retired bookkeeper, passed away on May 22, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Charlotte spent many hours volunteering at the hospital, Girl Scout Leader, and Church Youth Sponsor at Glenn Park where she was a member. She is preceded by husband, Dale A. Allen and great- grandchild, Jacob Weber. Charlotte is survived by daughters, Joleen (John) Weber, Patti (Steve) Chisham, and Sharon (Jim) Prothe; 10 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with visitation one hour prior, all at Pathway Church-Goddard.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019