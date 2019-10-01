Cable, Charlotte A. 94, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis R. Cable; parents, Perry and Lois Lambert. Survived by her sons, Larry (Judy) Cable of Sedalia, CO, Dan (Jean) Cable of Leawood, KS; daughter, Janis (James) Vanatta of Moundridge, KS; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Vanatta, Katrina Vanatta, William (Stefanie) Cable, Elizabeth Nelson; 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Phoenix Home Care & Hospice 3450 North Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019