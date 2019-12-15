Charlotte Ann Haws

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Haws.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Waco Cemetery
Waco, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Haws, Charlotte Ann 72, Homemaker, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, December 15, and Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm, Monday December 16, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Waco Cemetery in Waco, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Wilma Eaton; and sister, Glenda Nichols. Survivors include her beloved husband, Ronald L. Haws; son, Grant Haws; grandson, Jacob Haws; 2 nephews; 1 niece; and 3 great-nephews. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon