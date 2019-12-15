Haws, Charlotte Ann 72, Homemaker, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, December 15, and Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm, Monday December 16, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Waco Cemetery in Waco, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Wilma Eaton; and sister, Glenda Nichols. Survivors include her beloved husband, Ronald L. Haws; son, Grant Haws; grandson, Jacob Haws; 2 nephews; 1 niece; and 3 great-nephews. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019