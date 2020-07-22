Phillips, Charlotte Ann (Lamb) It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Charlotte Ann Phillips, of Wichita, on July 19, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Following a lengthy battle with lung cancer, Charlotte passed peacefully at home while surrounded by her three grown children, her husband of 53 years, and countless family and friends. Charlotte was many wonderful things in her life: a wife, mother, sister, and friend. She graduated with honors from Campus High School and Magna Cum Laude from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance as a Lead Programmer and later with Dr. Kevin Cline as a Vision Therapist. Helping children overcome vision problems was the most rewarding part of her career. She was a skilled potter by hobby and could often be found reading a book or chasing her grandchildren. Her family will miss her kind heart, her amazing cooking, and hugs only a mother could give. A Memorial Service will be held at Central Community Church on Saturday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Olive Lamb, and her grandson, Kaysen Baker. Survivors: husband, Larry Phillips; son, David (Allee) Phillips of Wichita; daughters, Amy (Adam) Clary of Liberty Township, OH, Katie Phillips of Wichita; sister, Margaret (David) McDonald of Richmond, TX; brothers, Charlie (Denise) Lamb of Overland Park, Tony (Charlotte) Lamb of Haysville; grandchildren, Aiden, Sheperd, Beckhem, Kameron, and Gracen. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Serenity Hospice, 3221 N. Toben St., Suite 200, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
