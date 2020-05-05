Friedman, Charlotte Charlotte Friedman died on May 2, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 92. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Congregation Emanu-El Cemetery (within Highland Cemetery). Charlotte was born in St. Louis on June 5, 1927, the eldest of two daughters of Julius and Mildred Horwitz. Charlotte graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in Education, and later taught elementary school in St. Louis. Charlotte married Sterling "Bob" Friedman on October 28, 1951. They eventually moved to Wichita in 1959. Charlotte was active in all aspects of Congregation Emanu-El life, including Sisterhood, as well as Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation. Charlotte enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, especially to her favorite destination, Aspen, Colorado. She also enjoyed cooking, good food, entertaining, and playing mahjong and cards with her friends. She led by example through her devotion to Bob, her husband of 64 years who passed away in 2016. Charlotte was known for her kindness, selflessness, and generosity. Her highest priority was taking care of her family, who will miss her dearly. Charlotte is survived by her children Carol, Tom, David and his wife Marlene, and Rich and his wife Nancy. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren Lauren, Ben, Arielle, Allie, Lindsey, Sam, and Rachel. Charlotte is also survived by her brother-in-law Robert Gelman, along with sister-in-law Dorismae Friedman. She was predeceased by her sister Bernadine Gelman, brother-in-law Harvey Friedman, and her grandson Joshua Moore. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation and Congregation Emanu-El in Wichita. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2020.