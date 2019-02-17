Goodson, Charlotte L. (Foiles) Age 82, retired day care provider passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. (Parking from Market St.) Preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; sister, Barbara Weis; and brother, Jerry Foiles. Survivors include her daughters, Sheryl L. (Ron) Swickard, Theresa J. (Chuck) Mobley both of Wichita, KS; brother, Robert L. Foiles of Newton, KS; grandchildren, Brandon (Christie) Mobley, Jessica (Justin Schramm) Mobley, Tyler (Mazie) Mobley, and Veronnica (Steven) Stewart; great grandchildren, Jacob, Nik, Landon, Jackson, Coraline, Mikala, and Myranda. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care Charlotte received from Wesley Medical Center and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence for the family go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019