MULVANE-Alley, Charlotte Marie Age 60, retired SGT. Kansas Air National Guard, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, March 21, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, March 22, at Mulvane Cemetery. Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents Klebe and Freda Cox; brothers, Raymond, Larry, Gary, Guy, Roy and Lonnie Cox; sisters, Rachel Gallagher, Patricia Fultz and Anita Cox. Survivors include her husband, Mike; son, Marshall Cox; daughters, Kamby Marie, Stephanie Larkins (Jesse), Kimberly Alley; brother, Bill Cox (Bonnie), 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019