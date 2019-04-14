Lyman, Charlotte Pearl 75, passed away April 8, 2019. She was born in El Dorado, KS to parents, Ben and Frances Lyman. Charlotte enjoyed playing cards, games, bingo; watching gameshows on TV. She especially loved visiting with family and never forgot a birthday. Charlotte is preceded by parents; brothers, Ted, Perry and Jesse Lyman; sisters, Frances and Margaret. She is survived by sister, Vivian Heatwole of Rockford, IL. and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, with visitation 1 hour prior.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Pearl Lyman.
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019