Charlotte RoserMarch 31, 1936 - November 8, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Charlotte Ann (Bujan) Roser passed peacefully with family on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Charlotte was born March 31st, 1936 in Port Aransas, TX to Charlie and Viola Bujan. Charlotte grew up loving the beach and traveled there with her children any time she could after moving to Wichita. She knew no stranger. Charlotte was extremely passionate in her ways of helping others. She would take in or help any person she came across that was down on their luck. She had a big heart and loved everyone she met. Charlotte was a hero and "mom" to many. Charlotte was met with open arms in Heaven by her husband, Raymond Roser, Jr; her son, Scott Walther; her parents, Charlie and Viola Bujan; and the many others who she touched in her life who have passed on. Charlotte is survived by her brother, Charles Robert (Sherri) Bujan; children, Debra and Ron Barnett, Kelly Will, Faith and Shelby Hansard, and Raymond and wife, Sheila Roser; her cuddly dog, Ella; and her amazing caregivers Jessica Pearl Everitt, Kris Hunter, and Haley Martinez. Charlotte had many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored. She is deeply loved and will be gravely missed. Private visitation at Resthaven Mortuary. Public graveside at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Greenwood Cemetery, Oatville.