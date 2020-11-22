1/1
Charyl Ann Rutherford
1943 - 2020
Charyl Ann Rutherford
September 27, 1943 - November 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 77, passed away November 17, 2020, born September 27, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas to Charles H. and Roberta C. (Perry) Giesen. Charyl was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Christopher Lynn Franklin. Charyl is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Rutherford; sons, Perry (Amy) Franklin and Michael (Robyn) Rutherford Jr.; daughter, Michele Rutherford; brother, Robert (Judy) Giesen; and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
