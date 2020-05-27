Crawford, Chase E. infant, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, May 28, with family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by grandmother, Donna Lair. Survived by parents, Mitchell & Eva (Lair) Crawford; siblings, Savanah & Grayson; grandparents, Vernon Lair of Wichita, Darrel Crawford of MO, Jamie McKee of Arkansas City; great-grandfather, Jim Porter of Arkansas City. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 27, 2020.