Crawford, Chase E. infant, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, May 28, with family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by grandmother, Donna Lair. Survived by parents, Mitchell & Eva (Lair) Crawford; siblings, Savanah & Grayson; grandparents, Vernon Lair of Wichita, Darrel Crawford of MO, Jamie McKee of Arkansas City; great-grandfather, Jim Porter of Arkansas City. www.shinklemortuary.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Shinkle Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N Lamar Ave
Haysville, KS 67060
316-522-6228
