Chase Edward Augur
AUGUSTA-Augur, Chase Edward 18, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Winfield, KS. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. to service time at 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Augusta, KS. The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask. Chase was born in Wichita, KS on May 23, 2002, to Robin (Lane) and David Augur. He was a class of 2020 graduate of Bluestem High School. Chase loved his family and friends very much. He would do anything for the people he loved, and always gave everyone a hug. Chase will be remembered as a very giving and compassionate person. He is survived by: his parents; sisters, Shelby and Hannah Augur; grandparents, Marilyn and Fred Augur of Mound City, KS, and Cathy Lane of Jackson, MO; aunts and uncles, Tracy and Eric Springer, Tina (Lane) and Jeff McMahon; cousins, Grace, Emma, and Gabe Springer, Taylor Pinkerton, Garrett McMahon; god parents, Kevin and Kris Haas; god sisters, Ashley and Abby Haas. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Lane; great grandparents, Ralph and Ruby Augur, Robert and Katherine Whitacre, Claude and Juanita Lane, Nancy J. Hollenbeck; great aunts, Reeta Thomas, Betty Coleman, Mary Workman, Ann Edwards, and Jessie Clemens; second cousins, Darren Lane and Doug Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Chase Augur memorial fund in care of Headley Funeral Chapel planned to be used for the Shooting Club.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
