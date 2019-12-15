MILTON-Charbonneau, Chaz our beloved son, brother, husband, daddy, passed away Dec. 5, 2019. He leaves behind a loving wife, Amber, 2 sons, Adyn (8) and Travis (5) of Milton. He is survived by his parents, Janet and Jason Adamson of Clearwater, Devin Charbonneau of Haysville, 3 sisters, Brianna of Wichita, Tayler, Lauren of Missouri, and 3 brothers, Connor, Dylan of Clearwater, Jake (Courtney) of Goddard, his grandparents, Don and Kathy Wolf, Merry Charbonneau, multiple aunts/uncles and cousins. Service will be held Dec 16, 2019 at Milton Baptist Church, 1213 N Sycamore, Milton, KS at 10:30am. We will forever love and miss you Chaz.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019