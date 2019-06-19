Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Medders. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Medders, Cheryl Ann 66, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born July 8, 1952 to Paul Taloff and Agnes (Brockhaus) Sharp in Oklahoma City, OK. Cheryl was a volunteer-aholic and was involved in Biking Across Kansas, Wichita RiverFestival, Multiple Sclerosis Society just to name a few. She was preceded in death by her mother Agnes (Brockhaus) Sharp. Cheryl is survived by her husband Gaylen Medders, daughter Andrea (Medders) Levy, son-in-law Philip Levy, chosen daughters of Elysia Cramer, Shari Janzen, and Stephanie Dryer, as well as chosen granddaughter Faith Cramer-Janzen. She is also survived by her siblings Mike Taloff, Patty Woodard, Carolyn Andrews, Ronnie Sharp, and Joey Sharp. Memorial Service: Friday, June 21st, 2019 12pm (noon) at The Venue; 3201 S Hillside, Wichita, KS 67216. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wichita Festivals Inc., 444 E. William St, Wichita, KS 67202.

