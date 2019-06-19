Medders, Cheryl Ann 66, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born July 8, 1952 to Paul Taloff and Agnes (Brockhaus) Sharp in Oklahoma City, OK. Cheryl was a volunteer-aholic and was involved in Biking Across Kansas, Wichita RiverFestival, Multiple Sclerosis Society just to name a few. She was preceded in death by her mother Agnes (Brockhaus) Sharp. Cheryl is survived by her husband Gaylen Medders, daughter Andrea (Medders) Levy, son-in-law Philip Levy, chosen daughters of Elysia Cramer, Shari Janzen, and Stephanie Dryer, as well as chosen granddaughter Faith Cramer-Janzen. She is also survived by her siblings Mike Taloff, Patty Woodard, Carolyn Andrews, Ronnie Sharp, and Joey Sharp. Memorial Service: Friday, June 21st, 2019 12pm (noon) at The Venue; 3201 S Hillside, Wichita, KS 67216. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wichita Festivals Inc., 444 E. William St, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 19, 2019