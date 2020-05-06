Bridges, Cheryl (Peters) born October 19, 1947 passed away Wednesday, April 30 at Diversicare in Haysville. She is survived by her husband Charlie Bridges of Wichita, daughter Dawn Peters-Harper of Lincoln, NE, son Chris Bradshaw of Bowling Green, KY and 5 grandchildren. Viewing will be available at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt on May 7 at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m with family and a graveside service on May 8 at 11:00 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.





