Cheryl (Peters) Bridges
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridges, Cheryl (Peters) born October 19, 1947 passed away Wednesday, April 30 at Diversicare in Haysville. She is survived by her husband Charlie Bridges of Wichita, daughter Dawn Peters-Harper of Lincoln, NE, son Chris Bradshaw of Bowling Green, KY and 5 grandchildren. Viewing will be available at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt on May 7 at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m with family and a graveside service on May 8 at 11:00 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved