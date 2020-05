Or Copy this URL to Share

Bridges, Cheryl (Peters) born October 19, 1947 passed away Wednesday, April 30 at Diversicare in Haysville. She is survived by her husband Charlie Bridges of Wichita, daughter Dawn Peters-Harper of Lincoln, NE, son Chris Bradshaw of Bowling Green, KY and 5 grandchildren. Viewing will be available at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt on May 7 at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m with family and a graveside service on May 8 at 11:00 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.





