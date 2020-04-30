Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Capps. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Capps, Cheryl On Friday, April 24, 2020, Cheryl A. Capps, loving mother and beloved friend to many, passed away at the age of 64. Born to Clyde and Ada Capps on March 6, 1956 in Wichita, Kan., Cheryl was raised in Kansas and earned an associate degree in history in 1979 and a bachelor's degree in communications in 1981, both from Wichita State University. Her career in communications spanned three decades and included award-winning work as creative director of the international Society of Decorative Painters' magazine and as founding art director of the Wichita State University Alumni Association's, The Shocker magazine. As a freelance creative working in art direction, publication design, promotions, and photography, she ran Imagine Ink for over 20 years. Cheryl had a passion for family and friends, photography, art, music, nature and Shocker basketball. She loved to explore and was an antique enthusiast with an eye for folk art. She enjoyed spending time in Eureka Springs, AR where she also lived for several years alongside family who has deep roots in the area. Known for her creativity, her adventurous nature, and her kind and compassionate spirit, Cheryl was a fierce champion of the people, places and things she loved. Everyone loved Cheryl. She was preceded in death by her father Clyde and her mother Ada of Eureka Springs, AR. She is survived by her son Marshall Masters, her brother Ervin Capps and his companion Rebecca Pope, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Service arrangements are pending.

