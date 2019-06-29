Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Jean Wescott. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Wescott, Cheryl Jean Cheryl Jean Wescott, born in Los Angeles, California, March 16, 1944 went home to glory on June 11, 2019. Cheryl was a dedicated, loving, and attentive mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Cheryl was a devoted Christian and loved the lord. Some of her hobbies included yard selling, antiquing, and decorating her home. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Frank Wescott with whom they have one son Benjamin and former spouse Fred Lindsay with whom she has 4 children, sons Douglas, Charles, Fred and daughter Christina. She is also preceded in death by her parents Jean and Charlie Holman. Cheryl is survived by 3 stepdaughters, Angie, Anita, and Lisa, 3 brothers, Lee, Don, and Scott. Cheryl also has 19 grandchildren Isaac, Lindsay, Chase, Jewel, Jon, Amber, Chassidy, Krystol, Lacy, Tiffany, Ron, Maria, Misty, Amanda, Mandy, Sarah, Alyce, Christopher, and Analisa. Cheryl also has many great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.

