Cheryl K. Fallis
1946 - 2020
Fallis, Cheryl K. 73, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home in Wichita. Cheryl was born the daughter of Earl and Eleanor Miller on December 19, 1946 in Wichita. Cheryl and Ronnie Fallis were united in marriage on Oct. 27, 1963. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage before his passing 2017. Cheryl was an avid diver and traveled all over the country to dive with her husband. Cheryl volunteered at the Sedgwick County Zoo cleaning tanks. Cheryl loved camping with friends and family, outdoor activities, and traveling. Cheryl always had a camera to capture those cherished moments. She was preceded in death by her father; husband. Survivors include her mother, Eleanor Miller; sons, Robert Fallis, Jon (Kim); grandson, Sean (Barbie) Fallis; granddaughter, Mandy French; sisters, Beverly (Jim Beem) Cox, Kathy (Steve) Hanna, Sandra (Greg) Devlin; great-granddaughter, Lexi Fallis; great-grandsons, Trevor Howell, Dylan Kelly and Jace French. Celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hillside Funeral Home West
AUG
4
Burial
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
Memories & Condolences
