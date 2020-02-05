Cheryl Lyn (Shepherd) Sayler (1965 - 2020)
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Sharon Baptist Church
Wichita, KS
Notice
Usher, Cynthia Ann"Cindy" (Jackson) Age 54, of Wichita, Kansas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, peacefully surrounded by her family, on January 31, 2020. Cindy was born on September 26, 1965 in Champaign, Illinois to Robert and Pauline Jackson. She grew up in St. Joseph, Illinois and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Liberty University. She worked and volunteered in many positions helping others, including financial counseling for Survivor Outreach Services. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dale Jackson. Cindy will be forever remembered by her husband of 32 years, Ronald Usher; mother, Pauline Jackson; sister, Debra (Jeff) Looney; brother, Michael Jackson; along with many other family and friends. Cindy loved all and had a great passion for family, friends, and baking. She was an angel among us and will be deeply missed. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Sharon Baptist Church, Wichita, Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
