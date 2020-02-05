TOPEKA-Sayler, Cheryl Lyn (Shepherd) 74, Topeka, KS, passed peacefully Tuesday, January 28th, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Wichita, KS on September 26, 1945 and was raised in Kingman, KS. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1963. She attended Pittsburg State University, graduating with a degree in Education in 1967 and moved to Topeka to start her 35 year career as an educator. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Scott. She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Sayler; daughters, Amy O'Hara (Michael), Arin Clendening (Brent); and grandchildren, Molly, Brady, Casey O'Hara and Ava Clendening. Also survived by siblings Jan Hilton (Mike Spahr), Jo Vanderbeek (Hank), Steve Shepherd (Gail), Sue Stubbs (Michael Shepherd); along with numerous nieces and nephews who will continue her loving legacy. She was a positive, loving, inclusive person who always brought light to any room she was in. Her Celebration of Life will be held on February 9th at the Cyrus Hotel in Topeka KS from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of donations, please perform a random act of kindness in memory of Cheryl.

