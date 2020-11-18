Cheryl Warashina

April 3, 1957 - November 16, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Cheryl Mitchell Warashina, 63, died Monday (November 16, 2020) at her home in Wichita.

She was born on April 3, 1957 in Newton, Ks., the daughter of Harley D. and Violet Creglow Mitchell.

She was an Administrative Assistant since 1993 at the Bankers Bank of Kansas in Wichita.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jim on November 17, 2009.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, Ks.

The casket will be open at the funeral home on Thursday between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.





