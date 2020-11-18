1/1
Cheryl Warashina
1957 - 2020
Cheryl Warashina
April 3, 1957 - November 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Cheryl Mitchell Warashina, 63, died Monday (November 16, 2020) at her home in Wichita.
She was born on April 3, 1957 in Newton, Ks., the daughter of Harley D. and Violet Creglow Mitchell.
She was an Administrative Assistant since 1993 at the Bankers Bank of Kansas in Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jim on November 17, 2009.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, Ks.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Thursday between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
NOV
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
