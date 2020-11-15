Chiri (Jeffries) Miller
September 21, 1938 - November 11, 2020
Cheney, Kansas - Chiri Miller (Jeffries) passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born in Argonia, KS on September 21, 1938 to the late Velma (Olmstead) and Charles Milo Jeffries. Around the age of 3 the family moved to Wichita, KS. Chiri attended Irving and Jefferson grade schools and during those years was a member of Brownies and Girl Scouts. She then attended Robinson Jr High for the 7th and 8th grades and Meade Jr High for the 9th grade. The family moved to Cheney, KS in the fall of 1953 where she attended and graduated from Cheney High School with the class of 1956. Chiri was confirmed in the Christian faith during her Jr High years at Wesley Methodist Church in Wichita, KS. Dr Stewart was the pastor. After moving to Cheney she became active in the church choir, MYF Youth Fellowship and taught Sunday school classes for 20-25 years. She served on various committees and was a member of UMW, She was a charter member of Eta Theta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority serving several offices during her membership of 13 years. Chiri married Glenn L. Miller on Nov 29, 1957 at Cheney UMC. To this union 3 sons were born, Kenton, Rodney (Jeannie) and Cory (Raelene). 9 grandchildren, (Kenton's)Chalese, Nathan and Kyle; (Rodney's) Lori, Kevin and Kolby, (Cory's) Danielle, Devon and Megan; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles, Bryce and Alan. Chiri worked at Cessna Aircraft in the Finance Dept starting May 5, 1969 and retired October 31, 2002. After retiring she greeted at the Cheney Middle School for many years and also delivered Meals on Wheels for a time. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and sharing these with family and friends. Memorials established with USD 268 Student Assistance Fund and/or Cheney UMC. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 pm with family present from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, November 15, at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS followed by Funeral Services at Cheney UMC, Cheney, KS on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 the service will be livestreamed at www.cheneyumc.com