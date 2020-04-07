Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chong Ok "Oki" Mosteller. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Visitation 1:00 PM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mosteller, Chong Ok "Oki" Oki Mosteller, 78, of Wichita, KS was called home by her Savior, Jesus Christ, at 10:05 AM, Saturday, April 4th, 2020. She was born Sept. 27th, 1941 in Chungchongbuk-do, South Korea to In Su Yi (father) and On Nyon Sin (mother). She married Kenneth J. Mosteller on April 5th, 1969 and he survives her. Oki attended school in the Yongsan district of Seoul, South Korea. She was the youngest daughter of 10 children and is survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister in Korea, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Clementi and Carolyn Mosteller of Wichita. Also 2 grandsons, Joseph "JB" Clementi and Caden Brucato of Wichita and granddaughter, Ariel Clementi of Wichita. She also had 1 great-grandson, John "Little John" Gregg of Wichita. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandma. Oki was devoted to her church, family and friends. She especially had a heart for those in need, often visiting the sick and home-bound. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She had a beautiful contagious smile and personality. She had many Korean and non-Korean friends all across America. She was a quiet and reserved woman but was ready to serve others at a moment's notice. She was a renowned cook in the family with both American and Korean dishes and she enjoyed cooking with her husband. She was devoted to her husband, children and family. There was no laziness or idleness in her bones. She was frugal yet generous with her time, talents and resources. Oki loved to travel, especially to see childhood friends and other friends all across America. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ through her actions, words and deeds. Oki was a devoted Bible reader and she loved listening to and signing traditional Christian hymns and songs. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, due to the pandemic and social distancing, donations can be made to Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 1758 S. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67207. Share tributes online at:

