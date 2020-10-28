1/1

Wichita, Kansas - 59, son, brother and uncle, passed away October 25, 2020. Chris was born to Charles H. Pierson, Jr. and Marguerite "Peggy" Pierson in St. Joseph, Missouri, on October 14,1961. He was a devout Catholic - loved the church, loved God, and was always ready to lead the prayer at the family dinner table. A graduate of Helen Davis School in St. Joseph, Missouri, and through his work at Starkey in Wichita, Kansas, Chris achieved many things in life, and more importantly had a zest for life. Performing in front of over 70,000 viewers from all over the world, Chris medaled in swimming at the 1983 Sixth International Summer Special Olympics in Baton Rouge, LA. Chris loved the spotlight! Everyone knew him, he was great at remembering everyone's name, and was known as a ladies' man. And if you didn't know Chris, he wasn't too shy to walk right up and introduce himself - "Hi, I'm Chris!" He was also an exceptional dancer, clearing the floor with his famous breakdancing moves. And oh, how he loved Halloween, especially when sporting a Batman or Elvis costume! We will miss Chris' radiant smile and positive outlook, but know he is now home with God and blessing us from above. Chris is preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Pierson, Jr., and is survived by his mother, Marguerite "Peggy" Pierson; his sisters, Denise Shepperd and Michelle Pierson, and brother, Dr. Charles H. Pierson III (Dr. Caren Windle). The service will be a family only event, but we look forward to a post-COVID Life Celebration for Chris when the time is right. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to Starkey in Chris' name. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
