205 North Chestnut Street
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stockham Family Funeral Home
205 North Chestnut Street
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
New Hope Evangelical Church
MCPHERSON-Seidl, Chris Steven Christopher "Chris" Seidl, 48, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was a conductor for Wichita Terminal Association. Chris was born on July 12, 1971, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Steven Charles and Kathie Kay (Smith) Seidl. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1989 and attended Garden City Community College. He was a member of Turkey Creek Golf Club. Survivors include: father, Steven Seidl (Jan) of Hutchinson, KS; mother, Kathie Howell of Hutchinson, KS; children, Wyatt Seidl, Addison Seidl, and Brody Seidl, all of McPherson, KS; fiancé, Jody Hagen of McPherson, KS; step-children, Shakera Ross of Hutchinson, KS, Bronwyn Ross of McPherson, KS, Akiyaa Hagen of Newton, KS, and Markell Hastings of McPherson, KS; a grandson, Carter; grandfather, Donald Smith (Germaine) of St. John, KS; brothers, Chad Seidl (Mandy) of Hutchinson, KS, Corey Seidl (Amber) of Newton, KS, Chuck Seidl (Channon) of Emporia, KS, and Creighton Kloxin of Hutchinson, KS; step-siblings, Anastasia Sims (Ian) of Hutchinson, KS, Kat Rogge (Bean) of Hutchinson, KS, Kimberly Grubert (Mike) of Westminster, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Berniece Seidl, and Dona Smith, and infant brother, Colby Scott Seidl. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, December 9, at New Hope Evangelical Church with Pastor George Bocox officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to McPherson High School Golf Program or McPherson High School Booster Club in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019
