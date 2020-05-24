Chris Ten Braak
Braak, Chris Ten 93, of Wichita, passed peacefully at home on May 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 pm to 7 pm, May 27, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary in Haysville, with the present from 4 pm. Graveside service with family only will be on May 28, 2020. He was raised on the family farm near Doon, IA and attended country school. He attended tech school in Omaha, NE and worked at Boeing for over 35 years as an Avionics technician. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy; son, Chris; grandson, Chris Michael; brother, Andy; sisters, Martha and Jennie; and lots of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret Ten Braak; brothers, Henry and Richard; and sister, Christine. He loved to hunt and fish and did much of that after he retired from Boeing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial has been established with Heartland Home Health and Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
