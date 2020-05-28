Ten Braak, Chris 93, of Wichita, passed peacefully at home on May 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 pm to 7 pm, May 27, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary in Haysville, with the family present from 4 pm. Graveside service with family only will be on May 28, 2020. He was raised on the family farm near Doon, IA and attended country school. He attended tech school in Omaha, NE and worked at Boeing for over 35 years as an Avionics technician. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy; son, Chris; grandson, Chris Michael; brother, Andy; sisters, Martha and Jennie; and lots of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret Ten Braak; brothers, Henry and Richard; and sister, Christine. He loved to hunt and fish and did much of that after he retired from Boeing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial has been established with Heartland Home Health and Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205.



