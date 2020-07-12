Chris Winkley

Winkley, Chris passed away on June 29, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Clay Center, Kansas, on August 4th, 1952 to Wallace Lee Mansfield and Elizabeth Virginia (Myers) Mansfield. Her name Christine Louise Mansfield. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Lafe and Ruah (McElroy) Myers; grandmother, Rose (Davidson) Printz; and her grandfather, Wallace Lee Mansfield, Sr. Survivors: Son, Dane Winkley; sisters, Cathy Weber (David), Laurie Baumun, (Jack), Lisa Klee, (Bill); cousin, T. Lynn Ward; aunt, Buenta Burger, (Dale) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, in Clay Center, Kansas at a later date.