1/
Chris Winkley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winkley, Chris passed away on June 29, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Clay Center, Kansas, on August 4th, 1952 to Wallace Lee Mansfield and Elizabeth Virginia (Myers) Mansfield. Her name Christine Louise Mansfield. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Lafe and Ruah (McElroy) Myers; grandmother, Rose (Davidson) Printz; and her grandfather, Wallace Lee Mansfield, Sr. Survivors: Son, Dane Winkley; sisters, Cathy Weber (David), Laurie Baumun, (Jack), Lisa Klee, (Bill); cousin, T. Lynn Ward; aunt, Buenta Burger, (Dale) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, in Clay Center, Kansas at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved