Christian Andrew Blaylock
October 3, 1970 - November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 50, was surrounded by family, friends and spiritual love as he passed peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020. The world has lost a gentle soul. How do you capture in words a quiet, loving, sensitive and deeply thoughtful free spirit? Chris had a passionate nature for his interests. At age six, his first lifelong passion began when he saw the first Star Wars movie. From then on, he and his brother lived and dreamed of everything Star Wars. He was an amazing backstroke swimmer, an avid snow skier, lucky at bingo and a master of movie lore. He loved Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton and went to celebrations for Keaton in his Kansas hometown. He traveled to Seattle, WA where he lived and worked for six months and explored the west coast and Canada. He dabbled in cooking making a tasty goulash, baking dozens of cookies at Christmas and was known for his Christmas Eve Eggnog. The Rocky Mountains, where his family took vacations hiking and exploring, became part of his soul. At Wichita State University, he found a new love in creative writing, was invited to become a teaching assistant, and discovered philosophy which became his passionate way to view life. He worked on the opening crew of Barnes and Noble becoming manager of different departments. But always, at the heart of his life was family. He treasured times spent together as magical, adored his grandparents and their stories, gently cared for ancestor keepsakes and immersed himself in genealogy. At age 18, he researched and wrote the history of four family lines leading to the Blaylock family, and gave it as a Christmas gift to each descendant in the family tree. He was a tenderhearted lover of nature and the many pets he cared for, including Charlie, the cockatoo. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Brandon, uncle, Mike Schutte and his grandparents. Chris is survived by his mother, Sandra Blaylock, father, Stephen Blaylock, stepmother, Janese Blaylock, stepsister Skylar, former stepmother, Sabrina Blaylock, his aunt, Lynne Schutte, cousins, Michael Schutte, Jr., Brittany, Christina and Cody Harper. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11AM at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas. Face masks are required and seating will socially distanced. To sign a quest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com