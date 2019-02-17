OVERLAND PARK-Irvin, Christina (Means) 66, Peacefully passed away December 28, 2018 surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by a her parents, Tom and Jean (Coolbaugh) Means; and stepson, Scott Irvin. She is survived by husband, Michael L. Irvin; stepsons, Todd (Jessie) Irvin, Brent (Sirita) Irvin; brother, Tim (Carolyn) Means; sisters, Cyd Means and partner Dolla Van Horn and Robin Means; niece, Kasey (Donnie) Edwards; nephew, Tyler (Teresa) Means; numerous grandchildren; and great-nieces and nephews. Inurnment has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Venue 3130 located at 3130 West Central, Wichita, Ks. on February 23rd at 10:30 am where favorite memories can be shared. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in care of Christina.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina (Means) Irvin.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019