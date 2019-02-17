Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina (Means) Irvin. View Sign

OVERLAND PARK-Irvin, Christina (Means) 66, Peacefully passed away December 28, 2018 surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by a her parents, Tom and Jean (Coolbaugh) Means; and stepson, Scott Irvin. She is survived by husband, Michael L. Irvin; stepsons, Todd (Jessie) Irvin, Brent (Sirita) Irvin; brother, Tim (Carolyn) Means; sisters, Cyd Means and partner Dolla Van Horn and Robin Means; niece, Kasey (Donnie) Edwards; nephew, Tyler (Teresa) Means; numerous grandchildren; and great-nieces and nephews. Inurnment has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Venue 3130 located at 3130 West Central, Wichita, Ks. on February 23rd at 10:30 am where favorite memories can be shared. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in care of Christina.

OVERLAND PARK-Irvin, Christina (Means) 66, Peacefully passed away December 28, 2018 surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by a her parents, Tom and Jean (Coolbaugh) Means; and stepson, Scott Irvin. She is survived by husband, Michael L. Irvin; stepsons, Todd (Jessie) Irvin, Brent (Sirita) Irvin; brother, Tim (Carolyn) Means; sisters, Cyd Means and partner Dolla Van Horn and Robin Means; niece, Kasey (Donnie) Edwards; nephew, Tyler (Teresa) Means; numerous grandchildren; and great-nieces and nephews. Inurnment has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Venue 3130 located at 3130 West Central, Wichita, Ks. on February 23rd at 10:30 am where favorite memories can be shared. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in care of Christina. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.