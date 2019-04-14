Snyder, Christine Loraine 95, Homemaker, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, and entered into her eternal life with the Lord Jesus. Visitation 9:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, both at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dean Snyder, and her sister, Donna McClelland. Christine is survived by her sons, Dennis (Marcy) Snyder and Donald (Elizabeth) Snyder; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorials to Metropolitan Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019