McGee, Christine Mae (Gilliam) Chris, 73, passed away July 22, 2019. She is survived by her son, Justin (Clarrisa) Lee; sister, Connie McGee; and brother, Neil (Karol) McGee. She was preceded by her parents, Olen and Letha McGee; and brother, Bob McGee. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1409 South Rock Road, Derby, KS, with interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 West Hwy. 54, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 25, 2019