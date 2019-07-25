Christine Mae (Gilliam) McGee

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Mae (Gilliam) McGee.
Service Information
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1409 South Rock Road
Derby, KS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1409 South Rock Road
Derby, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

McGee, Christine Mae (Gilliam) Chris, 73, passed away July 22, 2019. She is survived by her son, Justin (Clarrisa) Lee; sister, Connie McGee; and brother, Neil (Karol) McGee. She was preceded by her parents, Olen and Letha McGee; and brother, Bob McGee. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1409 South Rock Road, Derby, KS, with interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 West Hwy. 54, Wichita, KS.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.