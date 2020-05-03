Immel, Christine Marie 68, loving wife and mother, Registered Nurse, passed into the presence of her Lord very peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A Memorial Service was held at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East Chapel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bowen and Mary Brady and her sister, Susan (Brady) Walters. She is survived by her husband, Robert Immel; and son, Aaron Immel of Wichita, KS; her sister, Kim (Brady) Joyce of Helotes, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Goodwill Industries, 3351 N. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.